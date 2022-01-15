Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 16,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 6,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,438.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,427.83. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.