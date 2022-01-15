Widercoin Price Hits $0.0009 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Widercoin has a market cap of $57,924.33 and approximately $23,935.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Widercoin has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00064686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.39 or 0.07680398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,549.25 or 0.99712919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.