Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$9.25 at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPGYF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.