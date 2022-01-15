WHALE Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $11.30 or 0.00026225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WHALE has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $82.50 million and $1.33 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00074524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.69 or 0.07685670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,967.04 or 0.99746643 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00069526 BTC.

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

