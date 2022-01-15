Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.39. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTSHF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1946 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

