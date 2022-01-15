Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Wedbush reduced their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of WDC opened at $66.64 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,324,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

