Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 161.5% in December

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 81.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 71,453 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 468,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

DMO opened at $15.40 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

