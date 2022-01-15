West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Position Cut by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,829 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.41% of West Fraser Timber worth $35,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 914,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 275,153 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,362,000 after purchasing an additional 440,250 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 167,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 105,859 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $97.27 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFG. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.51.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.