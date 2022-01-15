Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEN. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.