Wells Fargo & Company’s (WFC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 56,739,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,738,734. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

