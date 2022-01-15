Wells Fargo & Company Trims Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Target Price to $9.86

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $9.86 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.28.

ZNGA opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 0.14.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 28.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 80,288 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zynga by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

