WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.33

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 145122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.72.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$865.92 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.