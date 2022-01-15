Wedbush Weighs in on The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STKS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of STKS opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $407.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $422,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

