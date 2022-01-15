Waves Enterprise One Day Volume Reaches $223,067.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $223,067.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

