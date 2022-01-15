Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wabash National traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 12577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

WNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wabash National by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Wabash National by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Wabash National Company Profile (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

