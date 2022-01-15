VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Get VSE alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSEC. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. raised their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

VSE stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $735.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.49. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 260.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in VSE by 385.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VSE by 208.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in VSE by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.