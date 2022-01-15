VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in VMware by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in VMware by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,084 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

