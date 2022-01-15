VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the December 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVPR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VivoPower International in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

