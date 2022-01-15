Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Viveve Medical stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 323.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

