Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Truist Securities

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

VNOM opened at $26.50 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

