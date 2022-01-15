Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $12.22

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $12.54. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 28 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $676.18 million and a PE ratio of 17.65.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $2,140,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $14,508,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.