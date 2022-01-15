Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 888,943 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 888,943 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HR stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.