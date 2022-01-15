Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,901,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,976,000 after buying an additional 197,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after buying an additional 370,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $64.17 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Raymond James upped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

