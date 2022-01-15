Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

