Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3,622.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

