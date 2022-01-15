Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $713,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 82,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in KBR by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of KBR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

