Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $647,000 Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. TowneBank has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

