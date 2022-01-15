Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $622,000 Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 479.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 51,833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 65,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $633.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MVIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

