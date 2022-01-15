VIBE (VIBE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,722.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $6.04 million and $33,722.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00060396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

