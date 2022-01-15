Viacoin (VIA) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $15,206.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00343934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000854 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

