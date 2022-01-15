Verso Price Reaches $0.0635 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Verso has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $152,386.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verso has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00075143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.01 or 0.07692677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,451.97 or 0.99839015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00069115 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

