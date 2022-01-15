VersaBank (TSE:VB) Shares Down 1.4%

VersaBank (TSE:VB)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.95 and last traded at C$15.00. 13,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 7,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.22.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on VersaBank in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.48.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.3600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.46%.

VersaBank Company Profile (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

