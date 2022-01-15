Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Cut by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.5% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 719.4% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 200,860 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 567,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates increased its position in Verizon Communications by 31.6% in the third quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 73,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.