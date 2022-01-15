Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Shares Gap Down to $18.76

Shares of Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $18.33. Veris Residential shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 748 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

About Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

