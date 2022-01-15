Verasity Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Verasity has a total market cap of $139.09 million and $43.41 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001335 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00082090 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

