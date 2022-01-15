Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 66,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 120,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 411.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

