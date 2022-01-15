Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 119,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.28. 18,694,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,384,522. The firm has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

