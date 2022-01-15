Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $506.71. 1,089,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,354. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.73 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.