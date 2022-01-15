Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.32.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $223.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $221.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.83 and its 200 day moving average is $299.51.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

