Vectorspace AI (VXV) Reaches Market Cap of $141.89 Million

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00008431 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $141.89 million and $649,256.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00387401 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.74 or 0.01139693 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,847,396 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

