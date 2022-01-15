Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Given “Buy” Rating at Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.72. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$12.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 518.87%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

