Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $448.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 120,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverVest Venture Management LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 614,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

