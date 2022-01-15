Vanilla Network Price Tops $5.57 on Major Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00012986 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $33,122.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00063712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00074477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.15 or 0.07701599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,710.63 or 0.99614092 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00069148 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,982 coins and its circulating supply is 650,367 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

