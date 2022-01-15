Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.46% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $71.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.