Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, an increase of 134.9% from the December 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $93.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $5.397 dividend. This represents a $21.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

