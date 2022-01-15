Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after buying an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 855,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.