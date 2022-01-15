VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.