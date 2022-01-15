Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Down 95.4% in December

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.3 days.

VLOUF stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.