Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Valero Energy by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 89,403 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 241,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

NYSE:VLO opened at $85.20 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

