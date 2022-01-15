Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 44,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

VLNCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. reduced their target price on Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

